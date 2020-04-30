Re: “The economic argument in support of social distancing” [April 29, Opinion]:

Thank you to Reagan Dunn and Dave Reichert for their Op-Ed on the pandemic, social distancing and its impact to our economy.

It seems more and more folks are making this a partisan issue in regards to maintaining current safety guidelines versus opening things up for economic reasons, so it was refreshing for them to come out in support of our current strategy and also provide some historical evidence of it being best for the economy in the long run.

These are difficult times and we need to get politics and partisanship out of the equation.

Neal Steik, Lynnwood