Re: “Lack of bathrooms, sanitation leaves unsheltered homeless less protected against coronavirus” [March 12, Northwest]:

I am very concerned that not enough is being done about the COVID-19 threat in our homeless camps, and the “mini camps” in Seattle and King County. During the 2019 one-night count of homelessness, an estimated 3,558 people were unsheltered. These camps are not provided trash services or portable toilets, nor are inhabitants provided any way to wash and remain clean.

The typical response has been to wait until these camps are so filled with filth they are uninhabitable. Then a crew comes in, evicts them, cleans up, and fences off the area, leaving these desperate people to travel somewhere else to begin the cycle again. In a city that houses the richest companies in the world, human dignity for the homeless is not a priority.

Without a concerted response, this population, increasingly aging boomers with underlying chronic conditions, will suffer more fatalities. As well, as they travel to services, or on buses to keep warm, to find bathrooms or showers, the infected will add to the spread of this virus.

I urge all our health-care and political responders to this crisis to take up leadership on this issue.

CJ Wold, Seattle