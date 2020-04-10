Our health-care system is breaking, and people are hurting and scared. We’re all profoundly concerned with two very connected questions. “Will I lose my job and my health insurance?” and “Will I catch the virus?” The answer will be yes to one or both of these for many.

Washington state has taken strong measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee and his team should be commended for their leadership.

But it’s time to go one step further. The Legislature should convene in a special session to pass the Whole Washington Health Trust bill as an emergency act. This nonprofit, universal health-care plan would cover the most vulnerable Washingtonians immediately. That means everyone who loses their jobs would have comprehensive health care, dental and vision included, all free at the point of service. We must consider bold ideas.

In the time of a pandemic, when there’s nothing more important than public health, there must be no financial barrier to seeking care. The Whole Washington plan offers that. The time to act is now.

Georgia Davenport, Nine Mile Falls, field director, Whole Washington