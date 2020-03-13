Re: “Inslee orders halt to large gatherings in Seattle region, as schools close to slow coronavirus spread” [March 11, Northwest]:

Maybe the most important news today is the realization of just how fortunate we are to have Gov. Jay Inslee as our governor. His news conference Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic reflected a leader who is open, honest and truly concerned for the citizens of Washington.

Inslee did not dodge even one question from the news media, and he appropriately deferred to medical and other health-care professionals who have the expertise to answer questions and advise on the appropriate courses of action.

By no means is it clear where the coronavirus pandemic is headed, but we should feel reassured to know that Inslee is there for us.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle