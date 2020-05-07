Let’s all remember that COVID-19 is a global pandemic. As bad as it is in the U.S., low-income countries are suffering in nightmarish ways.

The gains made in child immunization are lost because of a critical shortage of health workers. We have clean water and sanitation not available in many countries.

I’m asking our representatives and senators to write and speak to House and Senate leadership to ensure that our COVID-19 response includes support for global health and education in low-income partner nations.

Let’s remind ourselves that the pandemic is a global problem. We’re citizens of Earth. We’re all in this together.

Rochelle Goldberg, Bothell