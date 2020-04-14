Re: “Dumped milk, smashed eggs, plowed vegetables: Food waste of the coronavirus pandemic” [April 11, Nation]:

What a massive shame that farmers are destroying unsold crops and dumping milk because restaurants are mostly closed, they say. Apparently, they haven’t heard of the desperate needs of food banks countrywide.

Please, give your unsold crops or milk to food banks. It is a no brainer and will leave you with a fuller heart.

Rita Martinez, Seattle