I applaud “Mukilteo furniture maker converts factory for ‘100 Million Mask Challenge’ to fight coronavirus” [March 23, Northwest]; the distillers adding hand sanitizer to their line of products [“From whiskey, gin and vodka to hand sanitizer: Seattle-area distilleries pivot to fight coronavirus,” March 24, Northwest]; as well as the automobile manufactures switching some production to making ventilators [“Factories pivot to fight coronavirus, but challenges abound,” March 21, Nation].

That is what Americans do. They use their creativity, ingenuity and true grit to do what needs to be done. We will win the coronavirus war the same way we won World War II. You get that kind of action under a democracy, not a socialist or communist government.

Think about which type of country you want when you vote.

Larry Brickman, Bellevue