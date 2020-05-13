I did some shopping at our local grocery store, wearing my face mask. The store was fairly crowded, therefore it was hard to maintain the recommended 6-foot distancing. More alarming was that one-third of the shoppers had no face masks while all the workers at the store had face masks.
Why don’t stores mandate all shoppers wear face masks? As a fallback, if stores are unwilling to have such a rule, then they should have special shopping hours for those who are willing to wear face masks. Isn’t this reasonable?
John Pruitt, Kirkland
