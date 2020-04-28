Like other apartment dwellers across the city, residents of the retirement community where I live have been self-isolated in their apartments for nearly two months now, relying on the kindness and courage of others to deliver food and supplies to their doors.

But they haven’t been idle. When the call was issued for more protective face masks for staff to wear, a dedicated group of residents skilled at stitching rose to the challenge, producing more than 500 washable cloth masks from resident-donated cloth and supplies.

In courtyard-facing apartments, cheerful, encouraging and amusing signs made of cutout paper began appearing, suspended from balcony railings and taped to windows. They were quickly photographed by other residents and the photographs distributed to those living in apartments facing the exterior of the building, out of view of the signs.

Despite our remaining in “stay at home, stay safe” mode, we have learned to tap the deep resources of dedicated, cooperative, good-humored and talented people to ease the stress of isolation.

Jared Curtis, Seattle