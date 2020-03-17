With all of us trying to deal with restrictions because of the coronavirus, let’s remember how fortunate we really are. To put things in perspective, we aren’t being bombed out of our homes, being shot at, trying to escape horrible regimes, threatened by terrorists or murdered.

We need to consider others by stopping the hoarding, making supplies available to everyone and caring about each other by following the guidelines given by scientists and those who know what we should be doing.

All of this is temporary, and let’s remember how blessed we are.

Elizabeth Mills, Lynnwood