With mandatory school closures, many parents rightly find it appalling to learn how many students do not have access to sufficient food, let alone to computers and internet service to enable online learning, right here in a high-tech hub.

The need to feed hungry schoolchildren fought for priority with the need to protect the integrity of our health-care system and the lives of many.

Now that this crisis has everyone’s attention, can we come together to help lift these families up?

Two futures are clearly possible — but the easy one is dark. We could end up more divided than before, as the poorest suffer through job and income loss; the uninsured do not get tested and infect their communities, leading to higher death rates; and the children of the less advantaged receive minimal education while the children of the privileged are hyper-educated through online enrichment and home schooling.

Can we take this stark moment to choose a future that heals this growing rift and creates a region that more just for us all?

