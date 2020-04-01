Re: “Child care centers are essential to the economy. But can they survive the coronavirus pandemic?” [March 27, Northwest]:

The need for day care during the coronavirus is hard to overstate, making round-the clock, affordable and quality child care an absolute necessity.

There are inherent inequities in the child-care system — no public guarantee of health care, livable compensation or adequate support. Without immediate, direct assistance and substantial state subsidies covering workers, parents and facilities, child care cannot exist.

The time is now for our elected leaders to reach out to early-learning and child-care providers and programs, and for parents and the community to have them be a part of the solution in addressing the needs of working families, in particular the needs of the poor and low-income. There’s no time to waste.

Kathleen King, Seattle