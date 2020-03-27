Re: “Speaking as a dad and as a doctor, we should rethink school closures” [March 23, Opinion]:

The fact that the author and his wife are both physicians enables his family to have stopgap child-care solutions, such as babysitters and nannies, definitely different than many SPS families.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal and superintendents of all of the other districts in the state are mandated to “maintain equity.”

The author discusses his idea to have teachers interact virtually using Face Time, Skype, etc., with students, many of whom don’t have computers and internet access at home (if they’re fortunate enough to not be homeless). And what about the families who aren’t English literate, in addition to the children who are actually currently home alone because parents are working and not able to find or afford any kind of child care?

Juanita Galloway, Renton, retired Seattle Public Schools teacher of 30-plus years