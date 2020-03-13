There’s a blessing — albeit a harsh one — in the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s offering the whole world a chance to replace anxiety with resolve and to refocus our priorities, and a chance to act individually and collectively on behalf of the common good regardless of our usual divisions — and without a world war to compel us.

Does anyone else have the feeling that this is some kind of boot camp drill in skills we’ll need as more consequences of past choices show up in our future? (The countless consequences of climate change, for instance? A note I saw this week said “Climate Change should hire the coronavirus’ publicist.”)

I’m talking about skills like calming down; slowing down; taking care; making changes; making do; inventing; cooperating; understanding cause and effect; thinking; intuiting; listening; remembering; waiting.

Plus the physical skills like building, gardening, fixing and, to finally give it the respect it deserves, cleaning.

We’ll learn the most from how we work this out together.

Holly L. Thomas, Clinton