While President Donald Trump pushes for investigation into the possibility of the coronavirus escaping from a lab in Wuhan, China, many scientists are pointing to a live-animal market in that city.

Found in many countries around the world but primarily in Southeast Asia, live-animal markets sell domestic, wild and imported animals for human consumption. Conditions are often filthy, fostering a perfect breeding ground for deadly diseases. Live-animal markets occur in some cities in the U.S., with many in New York.

The World Health Organization and governments around the world need to ban live-animal markets to decrease the number of future pandemics.

Sharon Sneddon, Edmonds