These are tough times, but like our parents and grandparents who have gone through war and depression, we will come out of it.

We can take notice of what many businesses are doing to alleviate the pain and suffering the economic downturn has created for their employees and patrons.

Kudos to REI for keeping their workers on the payroll. Thank you to Haggens Pharmacy for offering prescription home delivery. Thumbs up to Boeing Credit Union for offering zero-interest personal loans. Of course, not every employer or business owner can afford to do such things, but those that can make a huge difference.

When times get better (and they will), I, for one, will remember their positive response to this crisis with my continued and enthusiastic patronage.

Bruce Vilders, Mount Vernon