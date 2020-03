Students at all levels need to understand that this isn’t a snow day or spring break. It’s a deadly serious situation that will require them to tap into their better selves and act in ways that put the community as a whole ahead of their personal desires.

Hopefully, our kids will provide an example for the rest of us to emulate. It’s a time to do the right thing. It’s a time for young and old alike to set self aside and act responsibly.

Richard Schwartz, Seattle