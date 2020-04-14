During this time of coronavirus, I have done everything possible to keep my business afloat. We have temporarily closed three of our four restaurants, and are keeping our South Lake Union location open for delivery and takeout. But the only way I am able to do this is not by government aid — that has not materialized — but through a neighborhood grant from Amazon.

Amazon brings much more to this city than it takes away. It’s a great neighbor.

John Gunnar, partner of Portage Bay Cafe, Seattle