Initially, tests weren’t available, and that was bad enough. With testing now limited to just those showing symptoms, we may never get a handle on this. The peculiarity of this disease is that it affects individuals so differently. Someone can be spreading it without feeling it, the incubation period is so long.

At this point, the lack of testing only keeps the overall reported numbers down, but the spread will only get worse without allowing greater numbers to test. What is the point of having tests but not using them? The shortsightedness is dangerous. The next government pronouncement needs to be testing will be readily available. It’s the only way we can get a net around this coronavirus.

Steve Grappo, Seattle