Legal expertise for an ill neighbor

Lawyers are often unappreciated, even when you need one. But there are many who often go above and beyond with no expectation of return, monetarily or otherwise.

Recently, a socially-isolated, sweet “senior neighbor” with no family reached out. Ms. B — an immunocompromised retired nun and nurse — is her block’s anchor. Quite sick and waiting test results, she felt an acute need to get her very modest affairs in order to help build a church in India.

I immediately reached out to four of my pro-bono colleagues who practice probate. By the end of that same day, all four responded and were willing to do “what it takes.” Ms. B didn’t have the words to convey what she said was “an abundance of blessings.”

On a Sunday at 5 p.m., attorneys and witnesses arrived. Her will, medical directives and durable powers were completed, with extreme coronavirus precautions and modifications.

Thanks to those who sprang into action and give of themselves to those without access or means on a regular basis.

Ms. B is finally getting better!

Michael Goldenkranz, Seattle

Bonding, from a distance

In today’s world of social distancing, many parents and grandparents cannot visit their families. It is hard to only FaceTime and see images on Facebook. Continuity of family bonding can get lost in the coronavirus shuffle.

So my registered-nurse daughter and her husband brought their kids over for a quick hello with signs on the front lawn. Family bonding will get us closer to where we need to be — just remember to keep your distance!

Dave Sharpy, North Bend

Express gratitude to essential workers

Whenever I go into essential businesses (grocery stores, post offices, etc.), I thank the clerks I see for being there.

They need to know that they are very important to us.

Wini Hamilton, Seattle

A beautification project

In order to keep myself sane, I recently sent a message to our Beacon Hill neighborhood group that I have decided to create a small neighborhood beautification project.

There’s a traffic circle that is in desperate need of weeding and love. Every other day, I will be in that circle pulling weeds. I’ve asked neighbors to join me for an hour of conversation and some weed-pulling therapy, and I’ve invited those who can’t garden to sit on the corner and chat while I pull weeds. We will adhere to social distancing guidelines when we garden and do not want more than two people working at a time.

Cleaning up this traffic circle is something we do have control over in our lives. It has really helped me stay positive to get outside and make the world a better place in my small way.

Jeanne M. Lamont, Seattle

A son’s loving gesture

Several days ago, I was walking my pet past a nursing-care facility near my home. I watched a man place a spike in the ground outside a resident’s window. Then he hung up a basket of beautiful yellow flowers and also a small bird feeder. Then he called his mom on the phone.

She came to the window and lifted up her blinds and gave him a big smile. I heard him say he’d be there to check on her every day around 1 p.m. and to watch for him.

Such a beautiful act of kindness. She raised him right!

Nancy Groceman, Olympia