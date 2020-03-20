When this pandemic is done, our health-care workers and first responders are the one’s most deserving of the Medal of Freedom. This medal is awarded by the president of the United States for meritorious contribution to national security or national interests of the United States of America and for significant public endeavor.

They have all gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve our country and its citizens. God bless all of them, and those in training.

Judy Pratt, retired nurse manager, North Bend