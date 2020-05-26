Re: “Managers’ warning: Without federal help, Convention Center project could be idled” [May 16, Northwest]: A convention center is a place where change is made. It is not just an empty building but a forum for people to gather for education, resolving issues, entertainment, and medical/climate/world vision breakthroughs.

I speak from my experience in the convention/exhibition industry for over 37 years. If we are going to rise to all of the challenges in this ever-shrinking world, we need places to bring ideas, people and new technology together.

The expansion may be delayed by the coronavirus, but we still need the hope of new ideas and greater community. Please support the Convention Center and what it brings to our future.

Robin Adams, Seattle