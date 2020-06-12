We are your Latinx essential workforce. We are the city’s, state’s and county’s front-line workers: hotel staff, housekeepers, stadium cleaners, caregivers for the elderly and children, landscapers, roofers, fruit pickers, grocery clerks, cooks and waiters.

According to the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, Hispanics make up 13% of Washington state’s population but 42% of cases.

And our jobs have disappeared. The difference is that for many of us, we are not considered a legitimate work force, due to immigration status — no unemployment benefits or “working from home.”

This “out of work” force has the potential to reach deep into the community and get more accurate information regarding spread and exposures. The most vulnerable and marginalized have no doctor and fear coming forward. Among those the state has trained as contact tracers are members of the National Guard. With threats of “public charge” and deportation, do we really think we will get accurate data by sending outsiders into the community?

We ask that our skills be used. Hire us. Train us. Give us proper protection and unlimited cellphone data. As community health workers, we can be your community brigade of contact tracers.

Gracias.

Rose Cano, Seattle, and Michelle Di Miscio, Seattle