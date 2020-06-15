Re: “Contact tracers: Hire Latinx community members” [Opinion, June 12]:

What a fabulous idea put forth by Rose Cano and Michelle Di Miscio to hire currently unemployed Latino workers as contact tracers for those testing positive for COVID-19. With the large percentage of Hispanic cases (42%) in the state of Washington, this is the perfect group of people to hire and train for this critical function of the state’s reopening.

Language and cultural barriers could and would be readily addressed by these individuals and, as Cano and Di Miscio stated, they would be a “community brigade of contract tracers.”

Diane Adam, Medina