Ironworkers Local 86 applaud the Op-Ed urging companies to “Embrace diversity in the construction industry” [March 30, Opinion].

A union priority of diversity has served us well in recent years. Inclusivity is echoed in a variety of efforts, including a specially designed pre-apprenticeship program familiarizing individuals with the ironwork industry; participation at job fairs and other employment events; support for the Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Employment for Women (ANEW) program, the pre-apprentice program at the Washington Correction Center for Women at Purdy and the veterans Helmets to Hard Hats program; and outreach to community and technical colleges.

These initiatives are delivering impressive outcomes. Now a combination of women and persons of color comprise nearly half our union membership with proven retention results. Further, we are dispelling the tired myth that construction jobs are for those “who aren’t college material.” Instead, students are discovering the benefits of a career in the construction trades: outstanding education and training, strict safety standards, high wages and benefits, and job security.

Moving forward, plans are underway to build upon these efforts through improved social media messaging and strengthened outreach to underserved communities, including nonprofit and faith-based organizations. Diversity is our strength.

Bob Korth, business manager, Ironworkers Local 86, Tukwila