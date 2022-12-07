By
and

Re: “White House rebukes Trump’s suggestion to suspend Constitution over 2020 election” [Dec. 4, A12]:

I find it astonishing that it wasn’t until page 12 that it was reported that former President Donald Trump reacted to the release of “The Twitter Files” by writing on Truth Social, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“ … even those found in the Constitution” — these are the words of an aspiring autocrat. They should strike fear in all our hearts.

Anthony Claiborne, Bellevue

