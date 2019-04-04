The video of an incident I was involved in at the March 11 Seattle City Council meeting regarding the failure of public officials to treat citizens with respect went viral.

It is my understanding that the incident is being used in some anti-City Council social-media campaigns. I would caution voters to be wary of making voting decisions based on a single incident. What I would urge voters to do is require all candidates to specifically state what processes they plan to put in place, should they win, to ensure that citizens, just like well-financed, well-organized interest groups, get listened to and get a substantive response.

Too frequently, citizens are stonewalled to the point that they give up and drop out of the governing process. That is deadly for democracy. If we want to change the mindset of city officials, this issue needs to be raised at every campaign event of every candidate. To hold them accountable, citizens need to get them on the record regarding the issue.

Citizens have a right to be angry, but now it’s time to focus on requiring public officials to commit to constructive changes.

Richard Schwartz, Seattle