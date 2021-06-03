Re: “Republicans target Washington state to help flip U.S. House as Matt Larkin challenges Rep. Kim Schrier” [June 1, Local]:

We learn that the 8th district Democrats’ Republican opponent is unwilling to say whether President Joe Biden was legitimately elected or take a stand on former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud.

Before Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier won the seat in 2019, it was occupied by moderate Republicans Jennifer Dunn and Dave Reichert. It’s hard to imagine either Dunn or Reichert parroting Trump’s malicious propaganda instead of the easily verifiable truth. And it’s noteworthy to point out that current Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, are willing to risk their political futures by repudiating Trump’s deceit.

There are many important matters facing us in next year’s Congressional races, but the paramount defining issue is whether we elect principled representatives with the courage to stand up for democracy. Nothing less than our nation’s future depends on it.

John Wright, Kenmore