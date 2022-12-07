I read Seattle Times Publisher Frank Blethen’s Save the Free Press column “Congress must act now to save local newspapers — and democracy” and the editorial board’s “3 things for Congress to prioritize before control of House changes” [Dec. 4, Opinion]. I agree on the three items Washington’s delegation should prioritize: banking for cannabis businesses, saving the free press and making child tax credits permanent.

However, I also believe an important opportunity was missed and it should have been a list of five. This list should include raising the country’s debt ceiling enough to cover the next two years of expenditures and clarifying the vice president’s role in counting presidential electoral votes.

Jerry Kavesh, Mercer Island