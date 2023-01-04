Thanks for continuing to publish stories that matter: the need for universal health care, eliminating food insecurity, the affordable housing crisis, how Go Fund Me hides the tragedy of poor insurance, and the need for the Child Tax Credit to be renewed.

Often, sending these articles to those who represent you in Congress and asking for action, or giving your representative and senators a call and referring to articles can make a difference.

This is especially true with our Western Washington congressional delegation that is already working hard on these issues. Our communications thanking them and encouraging them to keep up the work to pass these initiatives can help put America on the road to equity.

Willie Dickerson, Snohomish