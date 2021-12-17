Amid noise over spending packages and social issues, it is easy to lose sight of legislation concerning the basic functions of our democracy. Congress should not recess until it has acted on a bill called the Freedom to Vote Act.

The FTVA is extensive, but I will mention a few key provisions. It bans partisan gerrymandering and funds state-initiated upgrades to voting systems using fines on tax crimes. It requires allowance for vote-by-mail, makes voting day a national holiday, and enacts automatic voter registration for verified U.S. citizens. It sets cybersecurity standards for voting systems and requires that voting machines produce a paper copy for the voter. It allows voter identification laws to remain in place but ensures that voters have options for which kinds of ID to present. It restores voting rights to the formerly incarcerated. It requires super PACs to disclose donors and makes online political ads subject to the same disclosure requirements as TV and radio ads.

U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell need to work to reform or eliminate the filibuster. We need checks and balances, but when nearly any piece of legislation is blocked by the minority party without debate, we have dysfunction.

Holly Cassia Hess, Edmonds