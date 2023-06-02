Re: “Jayapal votes against debt limit deal, only WA member of Congress opposed” [May 31, Nation & World Politics]:

I appreciate The Seattle Times’ article on the House passage of the budget bill and I am dismayed by the weak explanation given by Rep. Pramila Jayapal regarding her “no” vote.

If one looks back over the congresswoman’s voting record, there is little evidence of accomplishment. She is not alone; many of her far-left and far-right peers (and Congress as a whole) have been solely focused on their singular values versus moving the entire country forward.

The budget compromise is not a shining example of legislation, but it prevents a financial catastrophe. “Mailing it in” with a no vote under the premise that her vote did not matter is not what her constituents should accept from their elected official … every vote matters.

The voting public needs to better hold its elected officials accountable in actually passing legislation that results in continuous improvement of our country, which is best achieved by compromise by all the elected officials versus blaming the other party for their combined ineffectiveness.

Kenneth Sanger, Edmonds