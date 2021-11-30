Re: “King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn to challenge Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th District” [Nov. 29, Local News]:

Reagan Dunn is quoted as saying, “We’re going to go take Mom’s seat back in Congress.” He’s already got it all wrong. It’s not his mom’s seat. The seat belongs to the people who live in District 8, and we hire someone to represent us by electing them.

Robert Oberlander, Issaquah