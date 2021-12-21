Re: “Congress rightly legitimizes the long-ridiculed topic of UFOs” [Dec. 20, Opinion]:

As the omicron variant runs rampant, as the economy staggers under shipping snafus, as we all scramble to figure out how to handle the holidays, behold! A Christmas miracle! It is so encouraging to know from Dillon Guthrie’s Op-Ed that Congress, while gridlocked on anything important, has decided in a bipartisan lovefest to take decisive action to prioritize a study of that which haunts us all, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Congress demands answers! Congress is stirred to action! Congress will establish a new office to study UAPs! Reports will be required! This office will cross jurisdictional lines! They will develop a science plan to investigate striking physical characteristics!

As this crazy year closes it is comforting to know that such a critical item is in such capable hands. Oh, and your droll sense of holiday humor is much appreciated.

Sam Reid, Issaquah