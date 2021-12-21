Re: “Congress rightly legitimizes the long-ridiculed topic of UFOs” [Dec. 20, Opinion]:
As the omicron variant runs rampant, as the economy staggers under shipping snafus, as we all scramble to figure out how to handle the holidays, behold! A Christmas miracle! It is so encouraging to know from Dillon Guthrie’s Op-Ed that Congress, while gridlocked on anything important, has decided in a bipartisan lovefest to take decisive action to prioritize a study of that which haunts us all, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).
Congress demands answers! Congress is stirred to action! Congress will establish a new office to study UAPs! Reports will be required! This office will cross jurisdictional lines! They will develop a science plan to investigate striking physical characteristics!
As this crazy year closes it is comforting to know that such a critical item is in such capable hands. Oh, and your droll sense of holiday humor is much appreciated.
Sam Reid, Issaquah
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.