Re: “Manchin’s ‘no” could be fatal blow to Biden social package” [Dec. 20, A1]:

Sen. Joe Manchin’s refusal to support Build Back Better is regrettable, but he is only one senator.

It is primarily the blanket obstructionism of all 50 Republican senators that blocks BBB and thereby denies child care support, prescription drug cost reduction, paid family leave, and a host of other provisions that would aid needy American families.

So place the blame squarely where it belongs, on the Republican Party, and enforce your verdict where it matters most — at the ballot box in 2022.

Michael Perlman, Seattle