Highlighting London and Stockholm’s tolling situation with Seattle’s is like comparing night and day.

I have used mass transit in both London and Stockholm, which are extensive. Our light rail doesn’t even begin to compare with either of those European cities’ rail systems, not to mention their other transportation options.

Let’s talk about getting more cars off the road after we figure out how to efficiently move more people here great distances with alternatives. We are definitely in major catch-up mode when it comes to building that type of infrastructure.

John Hargarten, Seattle