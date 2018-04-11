I agree with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan that congestion pricing is a promising tool to reduce traffic. But this scheme could easily reinforce economic inequality if poorly designed.

Public resources like roads should serve everyone, regardless of their tax bracket. But a flat congestion price could push lower-income residents off the roads while the wealthy simply absorb the added fee. For the working class, it’s a double whammy because soaring home prices have made it harder to live near the city, where transit options are more plentiful.

The city must clearly address the distributional effects of any pricing plan. Dedicating revenues to public transit is a good first step, but the city might also consider more direct measures such as tax rebates or tolls that scale with income.

Otherwise, congestion fees force the working class to slog through multi-leg transit journeys so the Tesla set can cruise through downtown at ease.

Ty Otto, Seattle