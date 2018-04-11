Amen to Danny Westneat’s “A better idea for congestion tolling.” A flat-rate toll would fall disproportionately on low-income drivers, turning downtown streets into avenues of affluence.

Westneat’s proposed odd-even plan certainly would be preferable, though better still would be a more flexible rationing system based on total trips per month. And, importantly, it would also reinforce the idea that access to vital basic public services such as transportation should not depend on one’s wealth, especially health care and education.

Michael Perlman, Seattle