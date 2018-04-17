Jon Talton argues that downtown congestion pricing would face challenges and have unintended ramifications. I disagree. Any legislation that de-incentivizes driving, and simultaneously invests in more sustainable modes of public transportation, is worth closely considering.

Talton echoes Danny Westneat’s point that the fee burden would disproportionately fall on the poor [“A better idea for congestion tolling,” April 8, NWSunday]. Technically, they’re correct. But Talton notes a study out of Portland that found most peak-time drivers had high incomes. And if revenue is channeled back into wider public transportation, the fees would ultimately help Seattle’s working poor.

Talton sees this proposal as a threat to businesses in downtown Seattle. But higher numbers of passing transit riders would be a boon to local businesses.

Finally, Talton cites an American cultural apprehensiveness to driving restrictions and public transportation. We shouldn’t let unsustainable attitudes get in the way of helpful legislation. So what if congestion pricing hasn’t been passed in New York? Seattle should be a role model in pursuing this bold, progressive plan.

Nick Cunetta, Seattle