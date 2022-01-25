Re: “Seattle concrete strike continues after union calls mediation a ‘failure’ ” [Jan. 22, Business]:

The unfair labor practice strike by concrete drivers against Gary Merlino Construction and other construction titans is one that resonates among workers across the region. We watch the bottom lines of these companies swell while the folks who produce their profits lose ground against inflation. Harsh conditions, early retirement due to injury and skyrocketing medical costs are forcing workers to fight for every penny, whether it is concrete drivers or grocery clerks.

If construction employers refuse to bargain in good faith, elected government officials should put the responsibility for work stoppages and missed construction deadlines squarely on the back of employers. If public contracts are impacted, King County Executive Dow Constantine should be using his leverage to demand that employers bargain fairly with Teamsters Local 174. Doing anything less is aiding and abetting union-busting.

Linda Averill, Seattle