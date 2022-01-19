Re: “Construction slows, workers laid off as Seattle concrete strike drags on” [Jan. 14, Business]:

Those waiting for housing, including seniors and homeless families, are ill-served by the delays to affordable housing caused by this strike. Is there not a way for the concrete companies and the striking workers to serve essential housing projects?

Come on, Teamsters, here’s a chance to help the communities where your membership lives and lift everyone’s appreciation for your cause to keep Seattle affordable for working people.

Jack Kuester, Seattle