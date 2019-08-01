As a certified mediator who has volunteered with the Dispute Resolution Center in Snohomish and Thurston counties, I applaud Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ revising of her program for health care. Also, I give former Vice President Joe Biden a thumbs down for criticizing her movement.

When a mediation participant stays on a fixed position and fails to acknowledge the needs or reasoning of the other party, we call or end the session. Harris has clearly listened to the people and advisers.

Change is always difficult, especially when big money and entrenched industries are involved. Most of our successful major legislation has been implemented in increments. A 10-year phase-in of this vital program will give us the time to prepare for and ease the difficulty of making these major but necessary changes and help allow for its economically feasible implementation.

Sandra Loveland, Mukilteo