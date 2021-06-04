My neighbor was attacked with a bottle while walking in broad daylight in downtown Seattle.

Compassion Seattle has a plan to ameliorate the situation of homeless people with mental- and behavioral-health issues. Its petition must gather 33,000 signatures by June 25 in order to amend the Seattle City Charter. The amendment would require Seattle to take compassionate action.

It is urgent for us all to download, sign and mail in Compassion Seattle’s petition to get Charter Amendment 29 on the November ballot.

Deborah Bogin Cohen, Seattle