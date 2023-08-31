Re: “Resident’s free food pantry a flashpoint in Seattle neighborhood” [Aug. 26, Local News]:

Whereas I appreciate Filip Timotija’s article describing Victoria Shutts’ struggles to keep her community pantry and refrigerator up and running in the face of her neighbors’ intransigence, the quotations he took from our conversation, while literally accurate, were taken out of context and implied views I do not hold. The problem at this valuable community resource is neither the location nor the clientele (as it may have appeared I was saying) but the myopic selfishness of a vocal minority of her neighbors. I have been helping to stock the pantry for over a year and found it to be nothing more or less than a well-run, perfectly clean and healthy, valuable community resource.

As I told Mr. Timotija in our conversation, the bottom line ought to be that people who are hungry were being fed at Ms. Shutts’ pantry and now no longer have ready access to what she offered. When we lose our compassion for those who lack food, clothing and shelter, we are well on our way to societal collapse.

Reid Branson, Seattle