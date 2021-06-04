Re: “Genealogy has been a hot pandemic activity. Here’s how you can get started” [May 29, Local News]:

In addition to the suggestions in this article for getting started in researching, definitely consider joining a genealogy society. Members are friendly and welcome like-minded people with all levels of experience and interest. Western Washington has many local societies which, during the pandemic, have adapted virtual platforms for “distant socialization,” ranging from special-interest groups to presentations by experts.

One recent “meeting” hosted by South King County Genealogical Society was attended by people from King and Pierce counties, Eastern Washington, Southern California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Long Island, New York. There was no particular topic; we just like chatting with each other.

MaryLynn Strickland, Auburn, South King County Genealogical Society