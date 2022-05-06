Re: “Nurses suing King County, Pioneer Human Services after alleged sexual assaults by clients” [April 25, Law & Justice]:

I am outraged that Pioneer Human Services and King County brushed off requests from nurses to work in pairs when visiting clients with a history of violence.

At the home-care agency I owned and ran for 30 years, employee safety came first. If the only safe way to care for someone was for two people to go, so be it. If whoever was paying the bill wouldn’t cover two people, we would refuse the client. The clients genuinely needed help, and many were mentally unable, due to dementia or other problems, to control their behavior, but caregiver safety came first. We didn’t want a caregiver’s injury or death to be on our conscience.

And where are the unions? Why aren’t they insisting that basic safety measures, common elsewhere, are in place? These agencies should thank their lucky stars that they have an opportunity to fix this problem before another person is killed, although, sadly it appears, not before people were injured.

Sharon Emerson, Langley