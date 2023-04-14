Re: “More than a third of community college students have vanished” [April 3, Education]:

The story does a good job laying out many problems students face but fails to acknowledge that there is far more our lawmakers can and should do to support Washington’s Community and Technical Colleges.

Our leaders are debating the budget for CTCs. The budget doesn’t pay for the increase mandated by the Washington Cost-of-Living Adjustments for Teachers Initiative, which will force local colleges to make cuts and raise costs to students. Passive disinvestment in CTCs has been going on for decades, resulting in bare-bones college budgets, under-enrollment and declining student success.

This is wrong. This is a moment to invest in our students, in our schools and in our teachers. CTCs are economic drivers for our state, providing an estimated $20 billion per year to our economy. They are also a dedicated pathway to careers for many; some credentials can only be attained at CTCs.

We need our leaders to fully fund the entire CTC system. That includes paying faculty, funding for cost-of-living adjustments, general salary increases and part-time pay equity. And it most certainly includes wraparound services for students and cost-free college.

Lawmakers should be moving our state forward, not backward.

Sunshine Cheng, Lynnwood, recent graduate and former student body president, Shoreline Community College