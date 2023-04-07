Re: “More than a third of community college students have vanished” [April 3, Education]:

The article by The Hechinger Report about community and technical colleges missed the mark here in Washington. The article used non-Washington examples that drew unfounded correlations to our state’s community and technical colleges. It said little about the pandemic’s effect on enrollments or on our students, many of whom are first-generation and low-income students who had to prioritize work, family and financial pressures.

There is no recognition of Washington’s nationally-acclaimed transfer agreements, or the fact that the Community College Research Center at Teachers College, Columbia University, ranked Washington No. 1 in the nation for transfer students completing bachelor’s degrees. Washington residents consistently give community and technical colleges high ratings.

The Association of Washington Business and the Washington Roundtable are clear in stating our colleges’ role in building a strong workforce.

Do we still have work to do? Definitely. We are striving to improve completion rates and redesign the student experience so students have clear pathways through college and into careers, with advising and support to stay on track. Our colleges are facing many national trends, but we are working locally to break down barriers and serve students in a post-pandemic environment. Students, communities and employers count on it.

Paul Francis, executive director, Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges