Re: “Community colleges need budget love to train workforce”:

As a former Seattle College District employee, I agree. One key funding priority is for the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges to bring salaries in line with K-12. The SBCTC has been treated as a second-class citizen for way too many years. Funding for the state’s 34 community colleges comes from SBCTC. This funding is not related to the budgets of K-12 or state universities.

Also, the white-hot economy of the Seattle area has caused the cost of living, including housing, to grow a lot more than the paltry cost-of-living adjustments seen by college employees.

Employees working at Seattle-area community colleges are trying to live on approximately the same salaries as those in less expensive parts of the state. This is not realistic. The state must adjust pay for employees working in areas with a high cost of living. Without this, it will become increasingly difficult to find faculty and staff willing to work for very stagnant wages in the Seattle area.

Dennis Schaffer, Seattle