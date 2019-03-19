When I read that parents were caught pulling strings to get their kids into schools in part by abusing the system of accommodation for disabled students, I had to write.

I have a visual impairment, learning disability and processing delay. While completing my studies at Bellevue College and the University of Washington, I had note takers in my classes, time and a half for my exams and double time for exams involving essays or computations. The notes supplemented the ones I took, and the additional time allowed me to hand in completed tests.

Throw the book at those parents and staff members taking away resources meant for students who truly need those accommodations.

Amy Faith, Bellevue